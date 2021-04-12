The Vegas Golden Knights have acquired Mattias Janmark from the Chicago Blackhawks, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger. Dreger added the San Jose Sharks will be involved in the deal.

Janmark to Vegas. Vegas 2nd to Chicago. Flip VGK 3rd for Hawks 5th next year. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

Sounds like SJ involves in the Janmark to Vegas deal. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

Janmark was in his first season with the Blackhawks, and recorded 10 goals and nine assists in 41 games with the team.

Prior to his time with the Blackhawks, Janmark spent four seasons with the Dallas Stars. After a rookie season where he recorded 15 goals and 14 assists, Janmark did not play the 2016-17 season.

The 28-year-old has 56 goals and 72 assists in 338 career NHL games.

Janmark has a cap hit of $2.25 million this season and will be an unrestricted free agent in the off-season.