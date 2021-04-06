Fergie Jenkins is getting a statue outside Wrigley Field.

The Chatham. Ont., native and Hall of Famer will join fellow Cub legends Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Harry Caray with statues outside Wrigley Field.

"Last week I got word from the Cubs organization that I will be receiving a statue outside of Wrigley Field next season. I am deeply honoured to share this with my family, friends, and teammates. But most of all I share this with you, the Cub fans, and I say to you, "Meet me at the Fergie Statue" next year so we can celebrate together.

Jenkins pitched for Chicago for 10 seasons, winning 167 games and turning in an ERA of .320 in 401 games. He won the National League Cy Young in 1971 and made All-Star Teams in 1967, 1971 and 1972.

Jenkins also spent time with the Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox and Philadelphia Phillies and was indicted into the Baseball Hall of Fame 1991.