CHICAGO — The White Sox will have new managers at Triple-A Charlotte and Double-A Birmingham next season as well as new hitting and pitching co-ordinators.

Wes Helms is joining Chicago's farm system as the manager at Charlotte. Justin Jirschele moves to Birmingham after managing Class A Winston-Salem.

Former major league first baseman Ben Broussard takes over as hitting co-ordinator after serving as the leadership and development co-ordinator from 2018-19. And Everett Teaford is Chicago's pitching co-ordinator after working two seasons as the assistant pitching co-ordinator. Former Whote Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar, whose career was shortened by a brain aneurysm during a game in 2018, is the pitching coach at Winston-Salem.

They will work under former major league second baseman Chris Getz, entering his fourth season as Chicago's director of player development.

