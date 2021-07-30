One of baseball’s best closers is on the move.

The Chicago White Sox are finalizing a deal to acquire closer Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The move would end a three-year run for Kimbrel on the North Side after he signed with the Cubs as a free agent in June of 2019.

The 33-year-old struggled in his first two seasons as a Cub but has been lights out this year, pitching to an 0.49 ERA with 23 saves in 39 appearances. Kimbrel’s ERA sat at an even 6.00 in 36.0 innings through his first two seasons with Chicago.

Widely considered to be one of the most dominant closers of the modern era, Kimbrel began his career in 2010 with the Atlanta Braves and made four straight All-Star teams from 2011 to 2014, leading the league in saves each year. Kimbrel was then traded to the San Diego Padres and then traded again to the Boston Red Sox less than a year later, helping the BoSox win the World Series by finishing three games in 2018.

The Huntsville, Ala., native was selected by the Braves in the third round of the 2008 MLB Draft.