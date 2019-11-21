Cross the top catcher off this winter’s free agent board.

The Chicago White Sox have signed Yasmani Grandal to a four-year deal worth $73 million.

Many felt Grandal would sign a multi-year deal last season but instead took a one-year, $16 million deal with the Milwaukee Brewers and had probably the best season of his career.

In 153 games last season, 153 Grandal hit 28 home runs and drove in 77 runs, which were both career-highs. He also led all qualified catchers in OPS (.848) and was named to the All-Star Team for the second time in his career.

Prior to his time in Milwaukee, the first baseman/catcher spent four seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers and three with the San Diego Padres.

Grandal, who turns 31 on Nov. 8, was selected No. 12 overall by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2010 MLB Draft.

The Toronto Blue Jays were believed to also have interest in Grandal.