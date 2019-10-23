Although head coach Andy Reid said earlier this week it would be a "stretch" for Patrick Mahomes to face the Green Bay Packers Sunday night, the quarterback will be on the field for practice Wednesday.

Head coach Andy Reid was Mahomes will throw the ball and the team will see if the star quarterback can get through the individual part of practice. Matt Moore will serve as the starting quarterback for the team portion of practice.

Mahomes suffered a dislocated knee cap in last week's win over the Denver Broncos and Reid has declined to give a timeline for his return. Reports have previously indicated the star quarterback would miss four-to-six weeks.

The 24-year-old, who was named NFL MVP last season, has thrown 15 touchdowns to just one interception this season while guiding the Chiefs to a 5-2 record.