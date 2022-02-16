TORONTO — The 2022 Memorial Cup will begin June 20 in Saint John, N.B., the Canadian Hockey League announced Wednesday.

The tournament will open with the host Saint John Sea Dogs facing off against the Ontario Hockey League champion. The Memorial Cup championship contest will be held June 29.

"Due to ongoing challenges related to the pandemic, we have moved forward the schedule for the 2022 Memorial Cup," CHL president Dan MacKenzie said in a statement. "We are excited to bring the best the CHL has to offer to Saint John and to crown a national champion for the first time in three years.”

The Memorial Cup hasn't been held the past two years due to the global pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2022.