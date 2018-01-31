Golf Canada announced its team of eight athletes that will represent their Young Pro Squad for 2018.

The team, with past members which include Brooke Henderson and Mackenzie Hughes, is made up of four men and four women.

WOMEN:

ANNE-CATHERINE TANGUAY, QUEBEC CITY, QC - AGE: 27

A.C. Tanguay begins her first year on the LPGA tour after graduating from the Symetra tour in 2017. Tanguay finished eighth on the Volvik Race for the Card list after finishing eight times in the Top 15 that included her first win on the LPGA’s developmental circuit. Tanguay is a graduate of the Team Canada Amateur Squad.

BRITTANY MARCHAND, ORANGEVILLE, ON - AGE: 25

Brittany Marchand also had a successful year in 2017 on the Symetra Tour. She earned her first win on the tour at the PHC Classic and also had seven finishes inside the Top 20. Marchand also added the PGA Women’s Championship of Canada. She also made some noise on the LPGA tour during various starts, at the Manulife Classic she began the final round tied for ninth but faltered on Sunday to finish T-46. She was T-30 at the CP Women’s Open and played in her first major the Evian Championship.

AUGUSTA JAMES, BATH, ON - AGE: 24

Augusta James has been a member of Team Canada teams for the last seven years, including the Young Pro Squad the past two years. James is starting her fourth year on the Symetra Tour where she has compiled 13 Top 10 finishes and a win back in 2015.

JENNIFER HA, CALGARY, AB - AGE: 23

Jen Ha will play a full schedule on the Symetra Tour in 2018. Ha played her rookie year on the LPGA tour in 2017 where she struggled to only making one cut. Ha was a member of the Team Canada Amateur Squad from 2014-15.

MEN:

ALBIN CHOI, SURREY, BC - AGE: 25

Albin Choi has been on every Young Pro squad since it began in 2013. Choi had three Top 25 finishes on the Web.com Tour in 2017 and finished 95th on the money list. Choi will again play full-time on the Web.com Tour in 2018 and started his season off with a T-13 finish in the Bahamas.

JARED DU TOIT, KIMBERLEY, BC - AGE: 22

Jared du Toit captured the Canadian golf fans attention after playing in the final group in the 2016 RBC Canadian Open as an amateur and finishing T-9. In 2017 du Toit made all 11 cuts on the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada including seven Top 25s and earned Freedom 55 Financial Canadian Player of the Year. He recently earned status on PGA Tour Latino America and will again play on Mackenzie Tour.

STUART MacDONALD, VANCOUVER, BC - AGE: 23

Stuart MacDonald is a new member to the Young Pro Squad. MacDonald played a full season on the Mackezie Tour – PGATour Canada and had two top-25s. MacDonald will play the full season on the Web.com tour after advancing through the circuit’s qualifying school.

TAYLOR PENDRITH, RICHMOND HILL, ON - AGE: 26

Taylor Pendrith returns to the Young Pro Squad after an injury plagued season. Pendrith played on both the Web.com and Mackenzie Tour last year but wrist and hand injuries plagued his campaign. Pendrith is also a former member of the Team Canada Amateur Squad.

The Young Squad program was started in 2013 to bridge the gap between top flight amateurs transitioning to the life as a professional. The program provides access to coaching and funding but also provides access to sports science staff which includes Golf Canada’s Sports Psychologist and Physio.