The 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame of class has yet to be announced, but the class is already shaping up to be arguably the most decorated one ever.

On Thursday, it was announced that former NBA stars Chris Bosh, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kevin Garnett were among the eligible nominees for induction in 2020. All four former players are in their first year of eligibility.

Bosh, 35, played 13 seasons in the NBA, the first seven of which he spent with the Toronto Raptors. He spent the rest of his career with the Miami Heat, whom he won two championships with. Over his career, Bosh was named an all-star 11 times.

Bryant, 41, spent all 20 of his seasons in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers. He won five championships with the Lakers, and received 18 all-star nominations. Bryant was named Finals MVP twice and overall league MVP in his career.

Similarly to Bryant, Duncan, 43, played all 19 years of his career with the San Antonio Spurs. He also won five championships with the Spurs, and was named an all-star 15 times in his career. Duncan is a three-time Finals MVP.

Garnett, 43, spent 21 seasons in the NBA, split between the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets. After spending the first 12 seasons of his career with the Timberwolves, Garnett was traded to the Celtics. The former league MVP and 15-time all-star won the lone championship of career as a member of the Celtics.

The finalists for the class of 2020 will be unveiled during the NCAA Final Four in Atlanta, Georgia in early April. The full list of the class’ eligible candidates for induction can be viewed here.