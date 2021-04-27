The Toronto Raptors will once again be without Chris Boucher (left knee sprain), Gary Trent Jr. (lower left leg contusion), and Paul Watson (left knee tendinitis) for their game against the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night.

Jalen Harris, who hasn't played since mid-March due to inflammation in his hip, remains questionable.

Boucher, Trent and Watson have been ruled out for tonight’s game vs Brooklyn. Harris is questionable. Notably, none of the starters appear to be resting in the second night a back-to-back. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) April 27, 2021

The 26-35 Raptors sit one game behind the Washington Wizards for 10th in the Eastern Conference which would earn them a spot in the play-in tournament.

However, the next few games on Toronto's schedule won't be an easy task. After taking on the East-leading Nets on Tuesday, the Raptors will hit the road for matchups against the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.