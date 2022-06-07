50m ago
Kraken's Driedger (ACL) out 7-9 months
The Seattle Kraken will be without the services of goaltender Chris Driedger for the next seven to nine months, the team announced on Tuesday. The 28-year-old Winnipeg native incurred a torn ACL during the third period of Canada's 4-3 overtime loss to Finland in the gold-medal game of last month's IIHF World Championship.
The Kraken say that Driedger underwent surgery for the injury on Monday.
Driedger, who signed a three-year, $10.5 million deal with the team last summer, was limited to 27 games during the team's inaugural season. He posted a 9-14-1 mark with a goals against average of 2.96 and an .899 save percentage.
He appeared in six games for Canada at the worlds, going 4-2 with a 1.76 GAA and .915 SV%.
Originally taken in the third round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft, Driedger has appeared in 65 NHL games over six seasons with the Ottawa Senators, Florida Panthers and Kraken.