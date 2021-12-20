Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an MCL sprain, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

With just three games remaining in the season, Godwin will likely go on the injured reserve, but should be ready to play for the defending Super Bow champions in the playoffs, reports Rapoport.

The 25-year-old is having a tremendous season, recording 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns.

Following a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football, the Bucs hold a 10-4 record and sit first in the NFC South.