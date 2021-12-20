Bucs WR Godwin out for season with torn ACL

Following an MRI, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has a torn ACL and is out for the remainder of the year.

Originally, it was believed Godwin's injury was just a sprained MCL and he would be ready for the start of the playoffs in mid-January.

The 25-year-old is having a tremendous season, recording 98 receptions for 1,103 yards and five touchdowns.

Godwin is a free agent at the end of the season.

Additionally, Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans has a strained hamstring and is considered week-to-week, but still has a chance to play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bucs’ WR Mike Evans has a strained hamstring, is week too week and has a chance to play Sunday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 20, 2021

Evans, 28, has 64 receptions this year for 899 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Following a 9-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday Night Football, the Bucs hold a 10-4 record and sit first in the NFC South.