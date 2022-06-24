New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider underwent a successful surgery to remove a small bone fragment from his wrist with the expected recovery time ranging from two-four weeks, the team announced on Friday.

The 31-year-old Boxford, Mass., native skated in 81 regular season games for the Rangers this past season, recording 52 goals and 25 assists for 77 points.

During the playoffs, Kreider played in all 20 of the Rangers' games, tallying 10 goals and six assists for 16 points.

Kreider was selected by the Rangers 19th overall in the 2006 NHL Draft and has spent his entire NHL career in New York.