TSN Edge: Best bets for who will win the MVP awards and World Series

The Minnesota Twins are working to acquire right-hander Chris Paddack from the San Diego Padres, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal tweets.

Twins working to acquire Chris Paddack from Padres, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) April 6, 2022

This comes one week after the Padres and New York Mets were reportedly working on a deal involving Paddack going to the Big Apple along with first baseman Eric Hosmer in exchange for outfielder Dominic Smith before things fell apart.

The 26-year-old is coming off back-to-back down seasons, coming off a 2021 that saw him pitch to a 5.07 ERA in 108.1 innings spread out across 23 appearances. He had a 3.33 ERA in 26 starts as a rookie while averaging 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Austin, Texas, native was selected in the eighth round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of Cedar Park High School in Texas.