The Arizona Cardinals have cut former CFL quarterback Chris Streveler, according to Arizona Sports 98.7 FM's John Gambadoro.

This comes after the Cardinals added QB Trace McSorley off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad n Monday, giving the team multiple options under centre behind Kyler Murray.

"I would expect Streveler will see if there's another NFL team he can catch on with first. But I'm sure if he was interested, the Bombers would welcome him back with open arms. Would probably give them an instant upgrade at No. 2," TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji tweets.

The 26-year-old Streveler appeared in seven games with the Cardinals over two seasons, completing 17 of 25 passes with one touchdown and one interception.

The University of South Dakota product spent two seasons with the Blue Bombers, helping them to a Grey Cup in 2019 before signing with the Cardinals in 2020. Streveler has rushed for 22 touchdowns and thrown for 19 more in 35 CFL regular season games.