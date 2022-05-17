Calgary Flames defenceman Chris Tanev was on the ice at Tuesday morning's practice and was a full participant in drills, tweets TSN's Salim Valji.

Tanev at morning practice #Flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) May 17, 2022

What’s more—Tanev is fully participating in drills. BIG news for Calgary. pic.twitter.com/14xNjquHev — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) May 17, 2022

Tanev occupied the second pairing alongside Oliver Kylington.

The 32-year-old Tanev was injured in the second period of Friday's Game 6 and did not return for the final frame. He missed Calgary's Game 7 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday with what the club called an undisclosed injury.

The veteran defenceman scored six goals and added 22 assists in 82 games during the regular season. He does not have a goal or an assist in six postseason games.

The Flames will host the Oilers in Game 1 of their Battle of Alberta Western Conference semifinal Wednesday night.