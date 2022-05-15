Flames to potentially be without Tanev, Zadorov for Game 7

Chris Tanev, Johnny Gaudreau and Mikail Backlund were all absent from the Calgary Flames' morning skate ahead of Sunday's Game 7 matchup with the Dallas Stars, tweets TSN's Sailm Valji.

No Tanev, or Gaudreau this morning skate for the Calgary #Flames — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) May 15, 2022

Backlund is missing too. We will know more in a bit but seems to be an optional skate…no need for panic. — Salim Nadim Valji (@salimvalji) May 15, 2022

Valji points out the skate appears to be optional and does not necessarily indicate availability for Sunday's win-or-go-home matchup.

The 32-year-old Tanev was injured in the second period of Friday's Game 6 and did not return for the final frame. Head coach Darryl Sutter said Tanev saw doctors and got treatment on Saturday. He is officially dealing with an undisclosed injury.

Sutter didn't give much away after the skate, telling reporters “Everyone who wasn’t skating this morning is an option tonight—including me.”

Both Gaudreau and Backlund were full participants in Game 6 as the Stars went on to win 4-2 to even the series at two games apiece.

The winner of Sunday's Game 7 will take on the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference semis beginning next week.