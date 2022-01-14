Evans on Ticats' signing: 'I believe in this place so there was no reason to wait anymore'

Chris Van Zeyl is heading back to Hamilton.

The Tiger-Cats announced Friday that the three-time All-Star has signed a two-year contract extension to keep him in Hamilton through 2023.

The 38-year-old is a veteran of 13 CFL seasons and spent the last two with the Ticats after playing his first 11 years as a Toronto Argonaut.

“Chris is, without a doubt, an exceptional person with tremendous leadership skills," said Orlondo Steinauer president of football operations and head coach in a news release. "Not only does he continue to be a premier lineman in the CFL, but he is extremely active and an important part of our Hamilton community. He is a champion, who happens to be a self-starter with an outstanding work ethic and we are excited that Chris and his family have chosen to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cat organization for two more years.”

The Fonthill, Ont., native has appeared in 180 games -- 171 of them starts -- since entering the CFL in 2009. He is also a seven-time division All-Star.