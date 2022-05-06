Wagner in, Frederic out for Bruins in Game 3 against Hurricanes

The Boston Bruins will be going with a different lineup tonight at home as head coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters that Chris Wagner is in and Trent Frederic is out.

Bruce Cassidy confirms that Trent Frederic is out, and Chris Wagner is in. Tomas Nosek heads up to the 3rd line, but Cassidy stresses that it’s on Coyle and Smith to start driving that line after a quiet first two games — Joe Haggerty (@HackswithHaggs) May 6, 2022

"[Frederic] has gotten himself into some penalty trouble," Cassidy said on the change. "I’m not sure if it’s all warranted, but that’s where we’re at right now.”

In two playoff games, the 24-year-old has accumulated 14 penalty minutes with zero points.

In his 60 regular season games played, Frederic recorded eight goals and 10 assists for 18 points.

Wagner, 30, played in 54 regular season games for the Bruins, recording seven goals and one assist for seven points.

Other lineup changes for the Bruins see Tomas Nosek elevated to the third line.

Puck drop is 7:00 p.m. ET.