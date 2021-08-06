Christine Sinclair isn't ready to ride off into the sunset with her Olympic gold medal.

The 38-year-old Canadian captain told the Canadian Press after Friday's victory over Sweden in penalty kicks that she intends to continue her playing career.

Christine Sinclair says she plans to continue playing for Canada. #CANWNT #Tokyo2020 — Joshua Clipperton (@JClipperton_CP) August 6, 2021

Sinclair was substituted off for Jordyn Huitema in the second half of Friday's game, but not before drawing a penalty, which Jessie Fleming converted to draw Canada level at 1-1.

Tokyo 2020 marked Sinclair's fourth Olympic games and she added one goal in the competition to increase her world-record career total to 187 goals. With four caps at the tournament, Sinclair has now made 303 senior appearances for the national team.