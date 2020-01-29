Sinclair on the verge of soccer history against St. Kitts and Nevis

Canada's Christine Sinclair has scored the 184th goal of her career in the first half of an Olympic qualifying game against St. Kitt's and Nevis, tying Abby Wambach's international record.

Sinclair tied the record on a penalty kick in the first half of Wednesday's CONCACAF women's qualifier.

She will set the all-time record with one more goal.