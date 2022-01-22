Jan 22, 2022
Bengals hold narrow lead over Titans at halftime
The Cincinnati Bengals lead the Tennessee Titans 9-6 at halftime of their playoff matchup.
TSN.ca Staff
The Cincinnati Bengals lead the Tennessee Titans 9-6 at halftime thanks to a trio of field goals by Evan McPherson.
The Bengals grabbed an early 6-0 and held the Titans off the board in the first quarter.
Tennessee came on strong in the second quarter with an 84-yard, nine-play drive that resulted in a three-yard rush for a touchdown by running back Derrick Henry to tie the game at six.
However, after the Bengals took a penalty on the extra-point attempt, the Titans got aggressive looking to take an 8-6 lead.
But Henry was unable to complete a two-point rush attempt and the game stayed tied.
The Bengals regained the lead on their next drive on a 54-yard field goal by McPherson.
Cincinnati will open the second half with the ball.