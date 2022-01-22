The Cincinnati Bengals lead the Tennessee Titans 9-6 at halftime thanks to a trio of field goals by Evan McPherson.

The Bengals grabbed an early 6-0 and held the Titans off the board in the first quarter.

Tennessee came on strong in the second quarter with an 84-yard, nine-play drive that resulted in a three-yard rush for a touchdown by running back Derrick Henry to tie the game at six.

However, after the Bengals took a penalty on the extra-point attempt, the Titans got aggressive looking to take an 8-6 lead.

But Henry was unable to complete a two-point rush attempt and the game stayed tied.

The Bengals regained the lead on their next drive on a 54-yard field goal by McPherson.

Cincinnati will open the second half with the ball.