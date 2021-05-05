Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto left Wednesday's matinee against the Chicago White Sox early with an apparent injury to his left thumb.

The Etobicoke, Ont. native was hit in the hand by a changeup from White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel when he attempted to check his swing in the fourth inning.

After being checked by the Reds' training staff, he took first base and then came out to play the field in the top half of the fifth. He was lifted for Kyle Farmer in the top of the sixth.

Through 28 games this season, the six-time All-Star is batting .229 with five home runs, 17 runs batted in and an OPS of .730.

The 37-year-old Votto, in his 15th season, hit his 300th career home run last Saturday against the Chicago Cubs.