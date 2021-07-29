Joey Votto has done it again.

The Toronto-born Cincinnati Reds first baseman hit a two-run home-run off of Chicago Cubs starter Alec Mills on Thursday to make it six straight games in which Votto has hit a home run to set a franchise record.

No #Reds player has ever homered in 6 straight games. Votto has not only done that, but he has 8 home runs in that span — C. Trent Rosecrans (@ctrent) July 29, 2021

The 37-year-old Votto has eight home runs in that span to give him 20 on the season. In 15 big league seasons, Votto has reached the 20 home run-plateau on 10 occasions.

Votto's 314 career home runs are second-most by a Canadian, trailing only Hall of Famer Larry Walker's 383.

Heading into Thursday's game, Votto was batting .276 with 58 runs batted in and an OPS of .921.