The Cincinnati Reds have placed infielder Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Saturday. The team has also reinstated infielder Alex Blandino from the injured list.

Moustakas, 32, is hitting .289 with two home runs and five RBI this season. The three-time all star has not played since April 14 with what the team is calling a non-COVID illness.