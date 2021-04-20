22m ago
Reds place Moustakas on 10-day injured list
The Cincinnati Reds have placed infielder Mike Moustakas on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Saturday. The team also reinstated infielder Alex Blandino from the injured list.
TSN.ca Staff
Moustakas, 32, is hitting .289 with two home runs and five RBI this season. The three-time all star has not played since April 14 with what the team is calling a non-COVID illness.