Athletes and notable names from the world of sports are speaking up as protests continue following the death of George Floyd.

Votto pens op-ed: 'My Awakening'

Canadian slugger Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds wrote an op-ed in the Cincinnati Enquirer Sunday titled, ‘My awakening’ in which he describes missing instances of racism and prejudice with his Black teammates had to deal with and not hearing them when they shared their experiences.

"Everything inside of me wants things to go back to normal. I don’t want to protest, raise my voice, or challenge someone. I don’t want to have heated arguments, break up friendships, or challenge previous norms.

"But I hear you now, and so that desire for normalcy is a privilege by which I can no longer abide."

Votto ends the piece by saying he is now awakening to his ignorance on the issue and vows to no longer be silent.

"A week after I returned Mandela’s biography to the library shelf, I dismissed a Black friend’s plea for support. Only now am I just beginning to hear. I am awakening to their pain, and my ignorance. No longer will I be silent.

#BlackLivesMatter"

Fitzgerald: 'We as a nation are not OK'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald wrote an essay for the New York Times Sunday about his hometown of Minneapolis and the protests that followed George Floyd's death.

Fitzgerald said the events of the last several days have turned Minneapolis and the United States upside down but the 36-year-old also shared a message of hope.

"The events of the last several days have turned Minneapolis, and our nation, upside down," Fitzgerald wrote. "Injustice, death, destruction, pain, violence, protests, and riots have made it clear -- we as a nation are not OK. We are not healthy. The violent death of George Floyd in police custody is yet another example of a systemic problem we have yet to solve. A cancer we are failing to cut out. People and communities are suffering, lives are being lost and futures are being destroyed.

...

"But even in the midst of the current tragedy, I'm hopeful. We have a tremendous opportunity to ensure that all voices are heard. People of colour are asking for radical, meaningful change that eliminates injustice in the legal system, roots out systemic racism in American society, and where authority protects rather than threatens."

Fitzgerald ended the piece by honouring George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.

"George Floyd, in your final gasps for breath, we hear you.

"Breonna Taylor, in your besieged home, we hear you.

"Ahmaud Arbery, as your footsteps pounded the ground, running for your life, we hear you.

"Victims of violence, poverty and injustice, we hear you.

"Communities and lives torn apart by riots, we hear you.

"People of privilege learning a better way, we hear you.

"Mothers and fathers of every race doing the best you can to teach your children to love and not hate, we hear you.

"May God give us all ears to hear so that the cries of the unheard are never again compelled to scream in desperation."

Hornets part ways with CPI

Days after Michael Jordan announced along with the Jordan Brand, he was pledging $100 million to fight for racial equality and social justice, the team he owns, the Charlotte Hornets, announced they would be ending their partnership with CPI.

Hornets Sports & Entertainment Statement Regarding CPI Partnership pic.twitter.com/V7EUYQ5u6a — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) June 7, 2020

"Our chairman has been very clear about his thoughts surrounding the issues of racial equality, social justice and diversity. Hornets Sports & Entertainment shares these values. As a result, we believe it is appropriate at this time to end our partnership with CPI. We notified CPI CEO Ken Gill of our decision earlier today. Across our organization from our ownership, to our players, to our staff, we are fully committed to improving racial equality, social justice, diversity and access to education throughout our community.

CPI CEO Ken Gill made controversial comments in an email response to a local non-profit, Queen City Unity, which called for action in response to George Floyd's death.

“Please spend your time in a more productive way,” Gill responded. “A better use of time, would be to focus on the Black on Black crime and senseless killing of our young men by other young men.”

Gill has since apologized for his comments.