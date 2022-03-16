The Cincinnati Reds have traded reliever Amir Garrett to the Kansas City Royals in exchange for veteran pitcher Mike Minor and cash, the team announced on Wednesday.

Garrett, 29, struggled in his first year as the team's closer, posting a 6.04 ERA with just seven saves in 63 appearances last season.

Minor, 34, started 28 games for the Royals in 2021, recording a 5.05 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 149 strikeouts in 158.2 innings. Minor was named an all star in 2019 while with the Texas Rangers. He finished that season with a 14-10 record, 3.59 ERA, and 200 strikeouts in 208.1 innings pitched.

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Royals freed up $8.5 million in this trade and will be looking to add a right handed starting pitcher.