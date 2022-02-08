The New Orleans Pelicans are acquiring guard CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers, tweets ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Headed back to the Blazers will Canadian Nickeil Alexander-Walker, guards Josh Hart and Tomas Satoransky and forward Didi Louzada along with a protected first-round pick and two future second-round picks. Forward Larry Nance and guard Tony Snell are also on their way from Portland to New Orleans in the swap.

Blazers: Josh Hart, Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Walker-Alexander, Didi Louzada, 2022 protected first-round pick, two second-round picks.

Pelicans: CJ McCollum, Larry Nance, Tony Snell. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2022

McCollum's name has been the subject of trade rumours over the past couple weeks as the Blazers continue to slip down the Western Conference stadnings, having lost five games in a row. McCollum was also mentionned in connection with the New York Knicks, who are also struggling and rumoured to be active ahead of Thursday's trade deadline.

The 30-year-old McCollum has spent the entirety of his nine-year NBA career with Portland and is averaging 20.5 points on 43.6 per cent shooting in 36 games this season. It's the seventh season in a row the Canton, Ohio, native has averaged at least 20 points a night.

McCollum was selected with the No. 10 pick overall in the 2013 NBA Draft after playing his college ball at Lehigh University.