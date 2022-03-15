Batherson nearing return to Sens’ lineup Ottawa winger has been sidelined since Jan. 25 with a high ankle sprain that cost him a chance to appear in his first All-Star Game, Claire Hanna writes.

Ottawa forward Drake Batherson is tracking to return to the Senators lineup at the end of March.

Batherson has been sidelined since Jan. 25 with a high ankle sprain that paused a season where he had scored 13 goals and 21 assists through 31 games.

“We have sometime in the last week of March circled for the return,” Batherson said following a team practice on Tuesday. “I think I’ll be back either that Florida game (March 26) or the Nashville one on the road (March 29).”

Batherson skated on the wing with extra forwards Dylan Gambrell and Adam Gaudette during training on Tuesday, the day after the Senators’ 4-3 loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Monday. The 23-year-old also filled in as an extra body on defence.

“Felt great. I waited until I was pretty well 100 per cent to get on the ice and I had no troubles,” said Batherson, who has been skating at full team practices wearing a normal jersey since Mar. 10.

Batherson fell feet-first into the end boards during Ottawa’s 5-0 win against Buffalo in late January. Sabres goalie Aaron Dell stepped out of the crease at the last minute, making contact with Batherson while he was playing the puck. Dell was suspended for three games for the hit, which captain Brady Tkachuk called an “unnecessary and dirty play.”

“It happened so quick. I was just focused on getting the puck off the defenceman. Next thing I know I’m flying into the boards. Things happen so quick out there and just one of those things that was out of my control, I guess. Just had an awkward fall,” Batherson said Tuesday, speaking about the incident for the first time since his injury.

Dell never reached out to Batherson.

“I never heard from him,” Batherson said. “It’s in the past. Stuff like that happens every year I feel like, so I’m looking forward to finally getting back out there.”

Batherson’s first practice after the injury was while the Senators were on their five-game road trip at the beginning of March. However, he felt that he could have skated earlier.

“I felt like I probably could have gone on a few weeks before that,” he said. “But I knew it was better to wait. That’s what they said to do. They were right. I came on and I’ve had no troubles at all.”

Batherson frequently trains with Penguins star Sidney Crosby in the off-season. The three-time Stanley Cup Champion also suffered an ankle sprain early in his career and Batherson sought out his advice.

“He said just to take it slow. It’s a weird injury. It’s one of those things where you can just tweak it a little bit and it’ll linger on for a year. He’s definitely given me some good advice and it’s nice hearing from a guy like him,” Batherson said.

“I heard from a couple guys who’ve gone through it before. [They said] it’s better to break [the ankle] than to sprain it. The sprain will linger on longer. It’ll be like a bite that’ll last 30 seconds then it’ll go away. That’s what I heard. I haven’t had one yet, but fingers crossed I won’t get one.”

Batherson admitted it could take some time for him to get back to game speed when he does make his return to the lineup.

“The passing and the timing will take some time,” he said. “You can train all summer and come into camp and you’re still not in game shape. It’s tough to say until I get out there, but I think for being out for two months I’m feeling pretty good right now.”

Batherson is playing in his second NHL season and was named to his first All-Star team in January. However, the injury forced him to miss the showcase game.

“It was tough. I was looking forward to it. I had some family ready to go,” Batherson said. “My dad got a fresh haircut and everything. He was ready to rock. I think he was more excited than I was. Disappointing for sure, but hopefully I’ll be able to go to one again one day.”

Tkachuk replaced his injured linemate at the game and returned to Ottawa with an All-Star jersey for Batherson.

“It was special. It’s nice that the boys gave me that after the game,” he said. “I had no idea it was coming. Obviously, it was cool to be picked. Brady did a great job of representing us at the game. I was lucky enough to get a jersey. Got it hanging up at home. It’s a nice touch for sure.”