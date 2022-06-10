Redblacks enter season with sense of renewed energy It’s been a long four years since the Redblacks made the postseason, with the last appearance being a Grey Cup loss to the Calgary Stampeders in 2018. But there’s a renewed energy surrounding TD Place. Claire Hanna has more.

If you feel like the pandemic has lasted an eternity, consider how long Ottawa Redblacks fans have been waiting to see their team make the playoffs.

Just three wins in 2019, followed up by another three measly wins in 2021. In between was an entire season lost to COVID-19.

It’s been a long four years since the Redblacks made the postseason, with the last appearance being a Grey Cup loss to the Calgary Stampeders in 2018.

But there’s a renewed energy surrounding TD Place.

New quarterback Jeremiah Masoli is aiming to rebuild confidence in an offence that floundered in 2021, collecting just 182 points in 14 games, the worst in the CFL. He gets his first test on Friday night when Ottawa travels to Winnipeg to face the defending champions.

“The players love working with [Masoli] – love him on a day-to-day basis,” said Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice, who doubles as the offensive coordinator.

LaPolice knows how consistent and talented Masoli is, coming off his eight-season run for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Now it’s just about giving him the right tools in the pocket.

“You’re designing stuff. Making sure he likes this, what he doesn’t like,” LaPolice said after Redblacks practice on Monday. “It’s one thing when you’ve been with a QB for a year, two years. Then you’re like, I know I’m not calling this because he doesn’t like this. So, I’m trying to feel [Masoli] out and get to his speed as quickly as possible.”

The Redblacks have a flock of new receivers, including 2021 Grey Cup champion Darvin Adams. Jaelon Acklin is also a new addition and will provide familiarity to Masoli. The duo played together with the Tiger-Cats from 2019-21.

“It’s almost like kids meeting on the playground for the first time,” noted Masoli about the receiving core. “We’re getting to know each other. This guy is good at this. This guy’s not that good at this but he can do this. We’re still figuring each other out in some respects. I think we’ve got it down pretty good.”

CFL rookie Devonte Williams will get the start at running back. The speedy ball carrier out of Southeastern Louisiana has been visualizing his first start in nearly three years.

“It’s hard for me to sleep at night,” laughed Williams. “I’m up all night just thinking about it. I’m excited for sure.”

Running backs William Powell and Brendan Gillanders are each sidelined with injuries, but Williams beat out Jackson Bennett (previously with Hamilton) for the starting job.

“Good vision and patience. Really good in protections, we were impressed with how he did in protections,” LaPolice said of Williams. “Had a really good camp to put himself in a position to make plays.”

The Redblacks will get to watch the Blue Bombers raise a championship banner at IG Field ahead of Friday night’s game. Exactly a week later, the Redblacks will host the Bombers in Ottawa’s home opener.

Masoli loves the opportunity.

“Lining up the defending [Grey] Cups? We couldn’t ask for a better schedule,” he said. “It’s a great test for us.”

Masoli led his former Hamilton team to the Grey Cup final in 2021. The quarterback completed 20 of 25 passes for 185 yards and threw two touchdowns on the CFL’s biggest stage, but the Ticats eventually lost 33-25 to Winnipeg.

Don’t expect Masoli to have revenge on his mind.

“It ain’t personal at all. It’s just Redblacks,” Masoli said. “Obviously, I want to win, but it’s for the team.”

Adams was a key player in that Bombers victory, leading all receivers with 61 yards and a touchdown, but he’s not feeling sentimental about his return to Winnipeg.

“I don’t play for Winnipeg. I play for the Redblacks,” he said. “I’m thankful for this opportunity.”

The Redblacks went 1-1 in the preseason, narrowly losing to the Alouettes 27-26 exactly a week ago in Montreal.

Friday is a fresh start. For the Redblacks season and for their team identity.

“We’ll see when the bullets start flying,” Masoli said. “That’s when it gets fun, and we can start playing.”