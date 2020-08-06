Julien's second period line juggling the turning point in Game 3

Montreal Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said Thursday that forward Jake Evans is doubtful for Friday's Game 4 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Evans left the Canadiens' 4-3 win in Game 3 on Wednesday in the second period after being hit by Penguins forward Brandon Tanev.

#Habs Julien says Jake Evans is doubtful for Game 4 but hasn’t made a decision about who would draw in if Evans can’t play. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) August 6, 2020

The 24-year-old was making his postseason debut in Game 3, replacing Jordan Weal. Julien said Thursday he had not yet decided who would take Evans spot if he can't play Friday.

Evans had two goals and three points in 13 games during the regular season.