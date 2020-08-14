Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is heading back to Montreal "to rest at home following stenting of a coronary artery" it was announced Friday.

Doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

"On a more personal note, Coach Julien would like to convey his most sincere thanks to everyone at St. Michael's Hospital for the wonderful care he received during his stay. He also wishes to personally and sincerely thank everyone who has sent their well wishes during this time," the team said in a statement.

Julien experienced chest pains Wednesday night and was taken to a Toronto hospital. He is expected to miss the remainder of Montreal's series with the Philadelphia Flyers.