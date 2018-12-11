DeVone Claybrooks has accepted the BC Lions head coaching job, according to TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor.

DeVone Claybrooks hiring in B.C. As head coach is a done deal. #CFL #Lions — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) December 11, 2018

Claybrooks spent the last three seasons as the Calgary Stampeders defensive coordinator. In all three seasons Claybrooks led the team’s defence, the Stampeders gave up the fewest points in the league. The team also made the Grey Cup all three seasons, winning the 106th Grey Cup this year.

Claybrooks started his coaching career with Calgary as the defensive line coach.

The 41-year-old played for the Stampeders from 2009-11 and Montreal Alouettes from 2007-08 after a long career in the NFL.