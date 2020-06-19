ACC preview: Can Clemson reach a new level of dominance?

Clemson University announced Friday that 28 athletes and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The school tested 315 athletes and staff members with 23 of the positive tests coming from football players, according to Grace Raynor of The Athletic.

Most of the cases have been asymptomatic and there haven't been any hospitalizations.

Players will need to quarantine for 10 days and can't show any symptoms for three consecutive days before coming out of isolation while people who have come into contact with them will need to quarantine for 14 days.

COVID-19 numbers across the state of South Carolina are still increasing with 1,081 new confirmed cases on Friday.