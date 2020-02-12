Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was reinstated by the NFL on Wednesday, ending his indefinite suspension.

Myles Garrett has been reinstated by the NFL and rejoins our active roster



Garrett was suspended for a minimum of six games - the remainder of the 2019 regular season - in November for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet after ripping it off the head of the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback with eight seconds left in the Cleveland Browns’ 21-7 win one week ago. Six games is the longest suspension in NFL history for a single on-field event.

The 24-year-old had his suspension held up on appeal and met with the league office on Monday to apply for reinstatement.

"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a release. "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community."

Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, had a team-high 10 sacks and 11 tackles for a loss before the suspension for the Browns, who did not make the playoffs.