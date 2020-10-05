Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski announced on Monday that the club was placing Nick Chubb on injured reserve with an MCL sprain.

While Stefanski says the team does not believe the 24-year-old running back's injury is season-ending, he's expected to miss "several weeks."

Stefanski expects Chubb to miss "several weeks." — Andrew Gribble (@Andrew_Gribble) October 5, 2020

The Georgia product incurred the injury during the team's 49-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. During the first quarter, a pair of linemen came together and rolled over on Chubb's leg. He limped off the field and did not return.

Heading into Sunday's game, Chubb was fourth in the NFL in rushing with 335 yards on 57 carries and four touchdowns.

With Chubb out, the team also has Kareem Hunt, D'Ernest Johnson and Dontrell Hilliard in its backfield.

The Browns (3-1) are next in action Sunday afternoon when they host the Indianapolis Colts (3-1).