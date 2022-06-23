CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers added another draft pick Thursday, acquiring the No. 49 selection from the Sacramento Kings, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Cavs, who already have the Nos. 14, 39 and 56 picks, sent the Kings the draft rights to Sasha Vezenko and $1.75 million to the Kings, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams need league approval before the swap is finalized.

The move came hours ahead of this year's draft.

An extra second-round pick gives the Cavs another asset to potentially use to make another deal and add proven talent. Cleveland's in the market for another wing player to supplement one of the league's best young rosters.

After winning just 22 games in 2020-21, the Cavs went 44-38 last season under coach J.B. Bickerstaff and barely missed the playoffs. They made the play-in tournament but lost to Brooklyn and Atlanta.

This year is the first time the Cavs haven't drafted in the top 5 since 2018.

___

