1h ago
Guardians acquire veteran C Leon from Reds
Sandy Leon is returning to Cleveland. The Cleveland Guardians announced Tuesday that the team has acquired the veteran catcher from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for cash considerations.
TSN.ca Staff
Leon, 33, spent the 2020 season with Cleveland before joining the Miami Marlins in 2021.
A native of Maraicabo, Venezuela, Leon has not played in the majors in 2022. In 26 games with the Triple-A Louisville Bats this season, Leon was batting .222 with a home run, seven runs batted in and a .627 OPS.
A World Series champion in 2018 with the Boston Red Sox, Leon has also played for the Washington Nationals over his 11-year career.