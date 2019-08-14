Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters that starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco will face live hitters Friday as he continues to progress toward a return following a leukemia diagnosis.

The 32-year-old right-hander has been out since June 5 but threw a bullpen session and did fielding work on Tuesday.

"The fact that he feels he's ready to do that is tremendous," Francona said. "Even if this just helps him feel better, that's OK with us."

No specific timetable has been given for his return to game-action, but Carrasco has expressed desire to return to the club this season.

Prior to his stint on the IL, he was 4-6 with a 4.98 ERA in 12 starts this season. This is his 10th year with Cleveland.

Cleveland will wrap up their series with the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday before heading to the Bronx to take on the New York Yankees Thursday night.