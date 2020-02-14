Domingo Santana is headed to Cleveland.

Domingo Santana’s deal with #Indians is complete, source tells The Athletic. One year, $1.5M with $500K in roster bonuses. Also: $5M club option with $250K buyout. Value of option escalates by amount of each roster bonus he earns. So, could end up two-year, $7.5M deal. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 14, 2020

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Santana and the Indians have completed a one-year deal that carries a club option for the second year.

Santana will receive $1.5 million with a $500,000 roster bonus in 2020 and a $5 million club option with a $250,000 buyout, meaning it could be a two-year, $7.5 million deal with escalating roster bonuses.

Santana spent last season with the Seattle Mariners and impressed with 21 home runs and an OPS of .770 in 121 games.

Prior to last year, Santana sent four seasons with the Milwaukee Brewers and two with the Houston Astros. He made his big league debut for the Astros in July of 2014.