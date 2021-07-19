Don't look for Jose Ramirez to suit up in a different uniform this season.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reports that Cleveland has no intentions of trading their All-Star infielder unless they are "overwhelmed."

Ramirez, 28, is in his ninth season with the team. Through 85 games this season, Ramirez is batting .257 with 19 home runs, 52 runs batted in and an OPS of .842.

He is currently in the final year of a four-year, $26 million deal that comes with club options for 2022 and 2023. If picked up, Ramirez will earn $12 million next season and $14 million in 2023. Each option comes with a $2 million buyout.

Cleveland, 47-43, sit second in the American League Central, eight games back of the division-leading Chicago White Sox.

The club is 3.5 games behind the Oakland Athletics for the second wild card with three teams in between them.

Cleveland opens a three-game set with the Houston Astros on Monday night.

Major League Baseball's trade deadline is set for July 30.