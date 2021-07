Cleveland manager Francona stepping aside for remainder of season

Cleveland manager Terry Francona is stepping aside for the remainder of the season because of health reasons, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona is stepping aside for the remainder of the season for health reasons. DeMarlo Hale will take over managing Cleveland. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2021

Bench coach DeMarlo Hale will take over as manager in Cleveland.

More to follow.