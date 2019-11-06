Cleveland Indians catcher Roberto Perez took home the overall Wilson defensive player of the year title, the official MLB defensive achievement award. The award recognizes the top defensive player at each position across both leagues as well as the best overall defensive team.

The other winners include Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman, St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong, Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman, Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons, Arizona Diamondbacks left-fielder David Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers centre-fielder Lorenzo Cain, New York Yankees right-fielder Aaron Judge and Houston Astros pitcher Zack Greinke.

Perez was among five first-time winners of the award. Simmons won his sixth defensive award over the last seven seasons, while Cain earned honours as baseball's best defender in centrefield for the fourth time.

The Houston Astros picked up their first defensive team of the year award.