1h ago
Gauff beats Anisimova to reach Emilia-Romagna semifinals
Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.
The Canadian Press
PARMA, Italy (AP) — Coco Gauff advanced to the semifinals of the Emilia-Romagna Open by beating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday.
The 17-year-old Gauff, who last week reached the Italian Open semifinals for her career-best result on clay, will next face Czech player Katerina Siniakova, who beat eighth-seeded Caroline Garcia 7-5, 6-1.
Siniakova eliminated Serena Williams on Tuesday.
Former U.S. Open champion Sloane Stephens also reached the semifinals by beating Sara Errani of Italy 6-3, 6-0.
Stephens will face either second-seeded Petra Martić or sixth-seeded Qiang Wang.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports