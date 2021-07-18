53m ago
Gauff tests positive for COVID-19, withdraws from Tokyo Olympics
Tennis star Coco Gauff has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.
TSN.ca Staff
🙏🏾❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/lT0LoEV3eO— Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 18, 2021
"I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Gauff said in a social media post. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future. I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family."
The Olympics are set to kick off on July 23.