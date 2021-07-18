Tennis star Coco Gauff has withdrawn from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo," Gauff said in a social media post. "It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future. I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family."

The Olympics are set to kick off on July 23.