Cody Rhodes cleared the path for his match against former friend Maxwell Jacob Friedman on Wednesday’s edition of Dynamite by winning a steel cage match against Wardlow, his bitter rival’s bodyguard.

Rhodes had Arn Anderson and his wife Brandi by his side for the match and they both came into play to keep MJF from asserting himself in the action.

After a physical encounter, Cody, with a face covered in blood, jumped off the top of the cage with a moonsault to finally secure the victory over his much bigger opponent, after a Cross Rhodes was not able to get the job done.

Cody will now finally get his hands on MJF at AEW Revolution on Saturday, Feb. 29.

Earlier, Kenny Omega and “Hangman” Adam Page successfully defended the AEW tag team titles, defeating the Lucha Brothers in a hotly contested match.

The tag teams traded momentum and near falls throughout, in a fight that took place around the ring as much as it did inside the ropes.

Page and Omega were able to avoid any teamwork problems and eventually combine to take Fenix out and earn the pin to retain the gold.

After the match, the Young Bucks came to the ring to congratulate their fellow members of The Elite on the victory, but Page once refused to participate and instead left the ring to drink beer with the fans.

In the show’s opening bout, the Young Bucks earned a shot at the tag team titles with a victory in a Tag Team Battle Royal.

Matt Jackson of the Bucks was outnumbered against Santana and Ortiz as the last men in the ring, but was able to get both Inner Circle members over the top rope and to the floor to claim the No. 1 contender spot for his team.

Jon Moxley, still sporting an eye patch, continued his momentum as the next man in line for a shot at Chris Jericho’s AEW title, with a pinfall victory over Jeff Cobb.

The Inner Circle came out of the crowd to attack Moxley after his win, but were thwarted first by Dustin Rhodes and then by a returning Darby Allin, who came out of the back to make the save.

Kris Statlander hit Shanna with a piledriver to earn a victory in singles action.

The next episode of AEW Dynamite airs Wednesday, Feb. 26, on TSN2, the TSN App and TSN Direct, live from Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City.