2h ago
Coffey expected to join Oilers organization
TSN.ca Staff
Hall of Fame defenceman Paul Coffey is expected to join the Edmonton Oilers organization in some capacity soon, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.
The rumours surrounding his role has been coaching staff related, but the details haven't been ironed out just yet.
But a deal is in the works and the expectation is that he will join the Oilers some time very soon.
Coffey played seven seasons with the Oilers from 1980-1987, winning the Stanley Cup three times with the team.
The former player was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.