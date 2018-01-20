Hall of Fame defenceman Paul Coffey is expected to join the Edmonton Oilers organization in some capacity soon, according to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie.

Hall of Famer Paul Coffey joining the struggling Edmonton Oiler organization? Sounds like it is in the works. Details still a little sketchy on precise role — coaching staff has been rumoured — but expectation is he will be in EDM sooner rather than later. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 20, 2018

Assuming this gets formalized, things like title/role/degree of involvement are believed to be “a work in progress.” So, for now, let’s go with the proverbial, stay tuned. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) January 20, 2018

The rumours surrounding his role has been coaching staff related, but the details haven't been ironed out just yet.

But a deal is in the works and the expectation is that he will join the Oilers some time very soon.

Coffey played seven seasons with the Oilers from 1980-1987, winning the Stanley Cup three times with the team.

The former player was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2004.