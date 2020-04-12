The family of Colby Cave are returning home to Battleford, Sask., on Monday after the 25-year-old passed away over the weekend in Toronto.

CTV's Claire Hanna is reporting that members of the Battleford community are asking people to form a line of vehicles on one of the highways to show support for the grieving family.

"Wear your hockey jerseys, or make up signs and whatever you feel in letting Al, Jen, Taylor and the rest of the family know we are thinking of them in this time of need," part of the statement read. "The RCMP and the Battlefords Fire Departments will lead the family from that point across the bridges to the Kramer Cat building where they will head home from there. We want to remember how important it is to social distance at this time, so we ask that everyone please respect each other."

Colby Cave’s family is returning to #SK from Toronto on Monday. Members of the Battlefords’ community are asking people who are able & willing to form a line of vehicles on the Westbound shoulder of HW 16 to show the family support during this challenging time.



Cave died on Saturday after being unable to awake from a coma following a brain bleed suffered earlier in the week.

Cave played 67 games in the NHL with the Boston Bruins and Edmonton Oilers, appearing in 11 contests with the Oilers this season.