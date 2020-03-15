Bettman doesn't see how he could set a time frame on NHL resuming play

According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, it is business as usual regarding college free agents signing future year contracts by NHL teams amidst the COVID-19 stoppage. But no current year contracts are allowed until anyone knows what the current year looks like.

Regarding college free agent signings for NHL teams, business as usual for future year contracts. But no current year contracts allowed until anyone knows what the current year looks like. So for now, any signing means the deal is dated July 1 and goes into effect next season. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 15, 2020

LeBrun says for now, any signing means the deal is dated July 1 and goes into effect next season.

The Los Angeles Kings recently agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with prospect Alex Turcotte that kicks in for the 2020-21 season. The New York Rangers have also reportedly signed defenceman K'Andre Miller to his entry-level contract.

With the American Hockey League following the NHL's decision to suspend the season due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, neither player can report to the AHL either.