According to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun, it is business as usual regarding college free agents signing future year contracts by NHL teams amidst the COVID-19 stoppage. But no current year contracts are allowed until anyone knows what the current year looks like.

LeBrun says for now, any signing means the deal is dated July 1 and goes into effect next season. 

The Los Angeles Kings recently agreed to a three-year, entry-level contract with prospect Alex Turcotte that kicks in for the 2020-21 season. The New York Rangers have also reportedly signed defenceman K'Andre Miller to his entry-level contract. 

With the American Hockey League following the NHL's decision to suspend the season due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, neither player can report to the AHL either. 